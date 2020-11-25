Harold Ford, Jr. passed away from a blood infection on Nov. 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Montclair, New Jersey in 1930, he was the son of the late Harold Ford Sr. and the late Kathryn Zegelbrier Ford. His wife of 46 years, the late Marilyn Ford, died in 1998. He is survived by three children: Thomas H. Ford and wife Patricia of Ocean View, DE; Sharon F. Tselepis and husband John of Havre de Grace, MD; and William B. Ford of Havre de Grace, MD. His four grandchildren include Christopher Tselepis, Patrick Ford, Robin Tselepis Rakowski and Brian Ford. He has seven great-grandchildren. Harold went to college at night while the father of three young children and received his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1958. He spent his career as a steel salesman and relocated his family to Joppatowne, MD in 1965 for a position with U.S. Steel. He lived in the same house for 55 years until his death. Affectionately known as Pop to the many who knew him, Harold was an outgoing, gregarious man who always saw the best in people (except politicians). He and Marilyn were charter members of the Gunpowder Rovers Camping Club, traveling the East Coast in a pop-top camper with fellow campers and their families for many years. They were also long-time members of a Joppatowne square dancing club. Harold was an avid boater and spent his happiest hours on the water, as well as on several cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Mexico. He was a voracious reader who could storm through a paperback (and later, his trusty Kindle) in no time flat, as well as a devoted dog lover who shared his home with many canine companions over the years. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Harold's honor may contribute to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. He will be interred at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, MD. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date due to current coronavirus concerns.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store