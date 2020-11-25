1/1
Harold Willis Ford Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Ford, Jr. passed away from a blood infection on Nov. 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Montclair, New Jersey in 1930, he was the son of the late Harold Ford Sr. and the late Kathryn Zegelbrier Ford. His wife of 46 years, the late Marilyn Ford, died in 1998. He is survived by three children: Thomas H. Ford and wife Patricia of Ocean View, DE; Sharon F. Tselepis and husband John of Havre de Grace, MD; and William B. Ford of Havre de Grace, MD. His four grandchildren include Christopher Tselepis, Patrick Ford, Robin Tselepis Rakowski and Brian Ford. He has seven great-grandchildren. Harold went to college at night while the father of three young children and received his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1958. He spent his career as a steel salesman and relocated his family to Joppatowne, MD in 1965 for a position with U.S. Steel. He lived in the same house for 55 years until his death. Affectionately known as Pop to the many who knew him, Harold was an outgoing, gregarious man who always saw the best in people (except politicians). He and Marilyn were charter members of the Gunpowder Rovers Camping Club, traveling the East Coast in a pop-top camper with fellow campers and their families for many years. They were also long-time members of a Joppatowne square dancing club. Harold was an avid boater and spent his happiest hours on the water, as well as on several cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Mexico. He was a voracious reader who could storm through a paperback (and later, his trusty Kindle) in no time flat, as well as a devoted dog lover who shared his home with many canine companions over the years. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Harold's honor may contribute to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. He will be interred at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, MD. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date due to current coronavirus concerns.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved