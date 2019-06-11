|
|
On Friday, June 7, 2019, Mr. Harrel Woolford, beloved husband of Joanne (nee Mills) Woolford, beloved father of Michael Woolford, Julie Huchrowski and husband John, grandfather of Jessica and John, brother of Robert, Steve and Nelson, he was predeceased by his grandmother Flora Woolford. Friends may call at the LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, 3620 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229, on Wednesday, June 12, from 2-4PM and 6-8PM. Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, June 13, at the funeral home. Internment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catonsville United Methodist Church, 6 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019