On May 5, 2020, Harriet Rosenbaum of Pikesville, passed away at the age of 94. Harriet was predeceased by her loving husband, Kurt Rosenbaum, her devoted daughter, Nancy Krauss (nee Rosenbaum), her sister Betty Rosen (nee Bank) and her parents Goldie and Joseph Banks. Harriet is survived by her granddaughter Michelle Ryan and her husband Nic; loving great-granddaughters Nellie and Bree Ryan, and her niece Linda Brager and her husband Arnold. Harriet is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



Harriet enjoyed traveling. Several trips to Israel remained her favorites. She loved the opera, ballet and symphony and attended many of these events with her sister Betty.



During her early years, Harriet was a stay-at-home mom and doted over her family. She attended continuing education classes to stay current, keep her mind active, and to maintain friendships.



Funeral services are private.



