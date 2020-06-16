Harriet Hirschhorn Feinglass, a long-time substitute teacher in Baltimore area schools, dedicated volunteer for Jewish community agencies, former vice-president and 50 year board member of Hadassah - Women's Zionist Organization of Baltimore, died June 15, 2020. She was 95 and the widow of the late Philip Feinglass.



Born in Baltimore in 1924, and a lifelong resident of the city, she was the youngest daughter of the late Sarah Polonsky Hirschhorn and the late Maurice Hirschhorn, and sister of the late Dorothy Hirschhorn Ellison.



After graduation from Eastern high School in 1942, she attended the Sinai Hospital nursing school until 1944, when her fiancé, 1st Lieutenant Philip Feinglass, returned from four years in the Army Air Forces as a lead bombardier (the AAF was known as the Army Air Corps until 1941), serving in Italy, Germany and North Africa. The couple married in September 1944.



The Baltimore Sun later published a photograph and an accompanying article showing the ordnance Phil would be dropping over a top secret location in Germany later that day with 'Compliments of Harriet' painted on the shell. It was September 7, 1943, Harriet's 19th birthday. "They were part of that 'greatest generation,' and she counted the days until he returned home safely, savoring his letters and following his mission locations whenever war censors made that possible" related her daughter, Ellen Feinglass Gordon, of Baltimore.



While rearing her children, Mrs. Feinglass served as a substitute teacher in numerous area elementary and junior high schools. In 1968, she became a successful tax preparer, first for H&R Block and later for Sears, a seasonal career she enjoyed for 15 years.



Her volunteer work focused on the Jewish community in Baltimore, where she served as a hands-on aide at Sinai Hospital and Levindale Convalescent Home for many years, and in numerous leadership roles for Hadassah.



In 1955, she and her husband were instrumental in providing asylum in the U.S. for a Cuban family they met while on vacation in Miami, FL. They helped arrange for the young family of five to seek asylum as political refugees in the U.S. and opened their home as a temporary residence to the family until they were settled.



Enthusiastic travelers, the couple visited much of the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, China, Japan, and Thailand, but made their most frequent repeat journeys to Israel. "My mother had a lifelong passion for faraway places and would pore over atlases and maps for pure pleasure," Mrs. Gordon says.



After her husband, Philip - a C.L.U. for Equitable Life Assurance Company and member of their million dollar club - died in late 1992, Mrs. Feinglass continued to make frequent trips to Israel well into her 80's. She and her husband were long time members of the Chizuk Amuno Congregation.



She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Feinglass (Dr. Mark) Gordon and Barbara Feinglass Rothstein; grandchildren, Dr. Shoshana Cohen (Neal Kempler), Dr. Joshua (Kristen) Gordon, Alana Rothstein, Sara Rothstein, and Michael Rothstein; and great-grandchildren, Lexi Cohen, Jacob Cohen, Parker Gordon, Kelsey Gordon, Jack Gordon and Leandro Lima Rothstein.



