(Harriet) Joanne Morris, age 86, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster.
Born November 6, 1932, in Centerville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry Speelman and Lalah Bolyard Speelman Riggen. She was the wife of the late James Eugene Morris who died on November 14, 2010.
Joanne retired from the former Montgomery Wards where she was a regional sales manager. After retirement, she became a school bus aid for children with special needs in Howard County and worked with her husband who drove the bus. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, painting, refinishing furniture and many other hands on projects. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Joanne is survived by her children and their spouses: Candice and Gene Streett, David and Brenda Morris, Susan and Alan Hopkins, Daniel and Regina Morris, Lori and Andy Barnard and Debra and Allan Farcosky; brother Harry Speelman and sister Jean Linsenbiegler. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a sister Jetta Lee Baker.
The family received friends from 10 to 11am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service followed at 11am. Interment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019