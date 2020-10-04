1/
Harriet Mammarella
On Monday, September 28, 2020, Harriet A. Mammarella, of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Mammarella; loving mother of Cathy Melvin (Joe), Anthony Mammarella (Kelley), and Molly Mullins (Joe); devoted grandmother of Lee (Sarah) and Lindsay Melvin, Flynn, Aiden and Brendan Mullins; step-grandmother of Stephanie, Natalie, Nicole, Tammy, and Toni; and cherished great-grandmother of Louis, James, and Brooks Melvin. A private viewing was held at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home and a private family burial will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. For more funeral information and to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
