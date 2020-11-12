On November 09, 2020, Harriet Jane Moscati (nee Bates), the beloved wife of the late Anthony F. Moscati; devoted mother of Anthony F. Moscati, Jr., and his wife Deborah, the late Stephen H. Moscati, Anne-Marie Smith, and her husband the late Kevin Smith, Mary Kay Story, and her husband Michael, the late Margurite J. Moscati, Paul M. Moscati, and his wife Sara, Theresa A. Magness, and her husband John, and David A. Moscati, and his wife Sharon; dear sister of the late Gloria Ernst and Marguerite Noakes; loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and cherished great grandmother.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3:00 - 5:00pm and 7:00- 9:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00am, at the St. John Evangelist Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082. Interment services will follow at Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Harriet's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, at www.parkinson.org
. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.