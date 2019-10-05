|
Harriet S. Reese, of Baltimore, died on Monday, September 30, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Robert Hyman and his wife, Susan Roth, of St. Paul, MN, her sister, Carol Hyman and her husband Jerry Hinshaw, of Baltimore, as well as lifelong friends Phil, Mary Ann And Lisa Schultze. Harriet is donating her body to medical research so there will be no funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to BARCS, 301 Stockholm St. Baltimore, MD 21230.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 5, 2019