On August 29, 2019, Harriet Angeline Reid, beloved wife of the late John Reid, devoted mother of Michael and his wife Heather, and the late Jason Reid, loving grandmother of Jack, Ciara and Georgia, dear sister of Laurena Maxa and her husband Charles, and Colleen Karcher and her husband Henry, and cherished aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend, passed peacefully from complications of dementia.
Born in Baltimore, Harriet graduated from The Catholic High School in 1963, married John, her true love, in 1968 and moved to Bel Air in 1974. She later earned her Associates Degree from Harford Community College. She worked at Venable, Baetjer & Howard as a legal secretary and eventually retired from Harford Community College. A lung cancer survivor, she was a volunteer with the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance and devoted many years to the Saint Margaret Church and School community. Her friends were lifelong and many met monthly for "lunch bunch", investment club meetings or book club gatherings. She enjoyed many summers at her beach condo in Ocean City, MD watching her three grandbabies play in the sand.
We invite family and friends to join us for a celebratory mass on September 10, 2019, at 1 pm at Saint Margaret Church, Bel Air, MD. A celebration of Harriet's life will follow from 2-5pm at Magerk's Pub and Grill, 120 S. Bond Street, Bel Air, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harriet's honor to the - Greater Maryland Chapter () or to the Wise Avenue Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019