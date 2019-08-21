Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Divinity Lutheran Church
Harriet Ritterhoff Notice
On August 17, 2019, Harriet Pollard Ritterhoff, beloved wife of the late Paul Ritterhoff; devoted mother of Claire Ritterhoff, Paul Ritterhoff and his wife Clare, Gretchen LeKites and her husband David, Thomas Ritterhoff and his wife Katherine; loving grandmother of Sarah Ritterhoff, Mark Ritterhoff, Grace LeKites, Daniel LeKites, Anna Ritterhoff, and Kara RItterhoff. She is also survived by many loving family members.

The family will receive friends, on Friday, August 23rd, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26). A Funeral Service will be held at Divinity Lutheran Church, on Saturday, August 24th, at 3 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Divinity Lutheran Church, 1220 Providence Road, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
