Harriet Samuels (nee Siegel), of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020. She is survived by her devoted daughter Debra Stevens (nee Goldfarb), by her step-son Jeffrey David (Marsha) Samuels, and by her granddaughters Mandi Beth Stevens and Emily Jayne Stevens. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen Samuels, and by her sister Saundra Toor, and her parents Bessie and Robert Siegel.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN, 56007. Due to COVID, Shiva will be private.



