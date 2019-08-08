Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery
6700 Bowleys Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Schwartz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet Schwartz Notice
Harriet Schwartz (nee Brown), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 96. Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Harry Schwartz, children, Laura (Martin) Lieberman and Lenny Schwartz, sister Naomi (late Arnold) Gottlieb, and grandchildren, Robert (Elaine Wong) Lieberman, Heather Lieberman, and Danielle (Donnie) Shepherd. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Robert Brown.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane on Friday, August 9, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 1 Pomona East, Unit 511, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.