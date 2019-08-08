|
Harriet Schwartz (nee Brown), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 6, 2019 at the age of 96. Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Harry Schwartz, children, Laura (Martin) Lieberman and Lenny Schwartz, sister Naomi (late Arnold) Gottlieb, and grandchildren, Robert (Elaine Wong) Lieberman, Heather Lieberman, and Danielle (Donnie) Shepherd. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Robert Brown.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane on Friday, August 9, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 1 Pomona East, Unit 511, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, with services at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019