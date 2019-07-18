Home

Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Shaare Tefila Synagogue
16620 Georgia Avenue
Olney, MD
1929 - 2019
Died peacefully in her home on July 15, 2019. Harriet, a Holocaust survivor and educator, was born in Lodz, Poland in 1929. She is survived by her husband, Marvin Roth, brother Ted Rawlins, children Pauline Steinhorn , Allan Steinhorn and Mark Steinhorn, step-children Linda Roth and Steven Roth, and her 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Mrs. Steinhorn-Roth's first husband, Irving H. Steinhorn, predeceased her in 1981. She was a teacher, principal, author and renowned educator on the Holocaust, having survived five concentration camps and the loss of her father, sisters, and most of her family in the camps. She became a refugee and emigrated to the United States in 1947 after spending seven months in a Red Cross Hospital in Sweden. She dedicated her life to educating others about the Holocaust and gave over 100 speeches on the Holocaust to audiences all over the world. She received hundreds of letters from school children who heard her speak and were moved by her love of life and lack of bitterness over her horrific experiences in the death camps. Harriet Steinhorn-Roth spent her life educating others and fighting injustice around the world. We hope to continue spreading her message of education and love and her teaching of Never Again.

Services will be held on July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Shaare Tefila Synagogue, 16620 Georgia, Avenue in Olney, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019
