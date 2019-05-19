|
On May 16, 2019, Harriet Tamres (nee Levine); beloved wife of Cary Tamres; cherished mother of Alan (Alyson) Tamres; dear daughter of the late Edith and Albert Levine; devoted sister of the late Rose (late Daniel) Friedlander.Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery - Pikesville, MD on Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019