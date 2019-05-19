Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Tamres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Tamres

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harriet Tamres Notice
On May 16, 2019, Harriet Tamres (nee Levine); beloved wife of Cary Tamres; cherished mother of Alan (Alyson) Tamres; dear daughter of the late Edith and Albert Levine; devoted sister of the late Rose (late Daniel) Friedlander.Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery - Pikesville, MD on Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.