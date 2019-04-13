Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Silver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Zelda Silver

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harriet Zelda Silver Notice
On April 12, 2019, Harriet Zelda Silver (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Stanley Silver; devoted mother of Eileen (Harvey) Lillywhite and Alan (Jodie) Silver; dear sister of Ruth Ross and the late Nathan Cohen; dear sister in law of Dr. Jerome Ross and Roseanne Cohen; loving daughter of the late Thelma and Jacob Cohen; adoring grandmother of Jacob (Ashley) Lillywhite, Andrew Lillywhite, Jamie and Brian Silver.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, April 14, at 10 am. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road.Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208.In mourning at 121 Swanhill Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 1-5pm with a service at 7pm each evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now