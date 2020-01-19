|
|
On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Mrs. Harriett (nee Buckmaster) Godfrey, beloved wife of the late Calvin T. Godfrey, also survived by her former husband Joseph I. Hemler, Sr., beloved mother of Susan H. Evans and husband Daniel B., Judi H. Newcomb and husband John A., and Joseph I. Hemler, Jr., beloved grandmother of Alexandra, Jessica and Jay.
Friends may call at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, 3620 Wilkens, Ave., on Tuesday, January 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic church; 4414 Wilkens Ave., Arbutus. Entombment Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020