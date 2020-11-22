Harrison Ray Lambert, 97, of Ellicott City passed away Nov 17, 2020.
He was born Feb 20, 1923 in Corinth, West Virginia to Ilario and Beulah (Jefferys) Lambert and grew up in Oakland, MD. He was a graduate of Oakland High School and The Johns Hopkins University. He served in the U.S. Navy and later worked as an electrical engineer for Westinghouse and the U. S. Weather Service retiring in 1986.
Ray loved driving trips across the United States and Canada. He and his wife Kay visited and took photographs of all 50 state capitols. He especially enjoyed sending his granddaughters postcards with coded messages for them to solve. In addition he enjoyed old movies, music, and crossword puzzles.
Ray is survived by his son Ronald (Ann), his granddaughters and their husbands Rebecca Lambert (Michael German), and Melanie Lambert (Tyson Williams), his great-grandchildren Kathryn German, Chester Williams, and Harriet Williams and his brother William Lambert (Barbara). He was predeceased by his wife, the former Kathryn Butt, his son Richard and his siblings Mary Schruefer, Lena Wolfe, Mildred Haddox, and Larry Lambert.
The Harry H. Witzke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. A private inurnment will be held in the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Maryland at a later time.
