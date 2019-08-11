Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
More Obituaries for Harrold ELBERFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrold T. ELBERFELD M.D.


1940 - 2019
Harrold T. ELBERFELD M.D. Notice
Harrold T. Elberfeld, MD passed away on August 3, 2019; loving husband of 56 years to the late Sherry McGaw Elberfeld; loving father of John Elberfeld and Andrew Elberfeld; dear brother of Martha Sampsell and her husband David, Susan Centers and her husband Bob, and Sally Harrold; Brother-in-law of Linda Overton and her husband Michael Overton, D.V.M.; Dr. Elberfeld is also survived by many nieces and nephews and caring friends.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a time of sharing at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Interment Private. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
