Harry Adler, of Clarksville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Deborah Adler; daughter, Sarah Adler & her husband, Sean Fierke; siblings, Elaine & Andy Liss, Angele & Ron Valentine, and Steve & Tudy Adler; granddaughter, Ava Zahav; nieces and nephews Michelle, Lauren, Janelle, Gabe, Ryan, Josh, & Mat; his amazing dog Eemah; and his beloved family of friends. He was predeceased by his parents Rida & Jack Adler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm at Temple Isaiah: 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759. Interment will take place at Columbia Memorial Park: 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions to celebrate his life may be sent to AIPAC -- American Israel Public Affairs Committee: www.aipac.org or Temple Isaiah: http://templeisaiah.org, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, Maryland 20759. Shiva will take place at the family's home from Monday through Sunday with services at 7:00 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019