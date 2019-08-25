Home

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Isaiah
12200 Scaggsville Road,
Fulton, MD
Harry Adler, of Clarksville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 at the age of 62. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Deborah Adler; daughter, Sarah Adler & her husband, Sean Fierke; siblings, Elaine & Andy Liss, Angele & Ron Valentine, and Steve & Tudy Adler; granddaughter, Ava Zahav; nieces and nephews Michelle, Lauren, Janelle, Gabe, Ryan, Josh, & Mat; his amazing dog Eemah; and his beloved family of friends. He was predeceased by his parents Rida & Jack Adler.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26th, at 1:00 pm at Temple Isaiah: 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759. Interment will take place at Columbia Memorial Park: 11895 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, contributions to celebrate his life may be sent to AIPAC -- American Israel Public Affairs Committee: www.aipac.org or Temple Isaiah: http://templeisaiah.org, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, Maryland 20759. Shiva will take place at the family's home from Monday through Sunday with services at 7:00 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
