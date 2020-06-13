On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Harry "Andy" Anderson Bowie, Jr. of Laurel, MD, formerly of Dayton, MD passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved son of Beulah "Bootsie" and Harry A. Bowie, Sr. Loving companion of Judi Smith, Father of Shawn Phillip Bowie and his wife Stephanie and Megan Colleen Bowie. Brother of Robert M. Bowie, III and Michael C. Bowie. Uncle to Michell, Jamie, Brian & Hunter. Andy grew up in Laurel, MD and was Co-Owner of Bowie Design & Home Improvement. Prior to that, he was VP of N-U Homes in Columbia, MD. He played baseball his entire life, including Atholton High School, Howard Community College, and the last 10 years with Chesapeake Mariners. Andy was also a very respected player on the Men's National Tournament Circuit and played in over 75 local, regional and National Tournaments. He accumulated 10 National MSBL Championship rings. Andy was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. He will be sorely missed.



