Harry Anderson "Andy" Bowie Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Harry "Andy" Anderson Bowie, Jr. of Laurel, MD, formerly of Dayton, MD passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Beloved son of Beulah "Bootsie" and Harry A. Bowie, Sr. Loving companion of Judi Smith, Father of Shawn Phillip Bowie and his wife Stephanie and Megan Colleen Bowie. Brother of Robert M. Bowie, III and Michael C. Bowie. Uncle to Michell, Jamie, Brian & Hunter. Andy grew up in Laurel, MD and was Co-Owner of Bowie Design & Home Improvement. Prior to that, he was VP of N-U Homes in Columbia, MD. He played baseball his entire life, including Atholton High School, Howard Community College, and the last 10 years with Chesapeake Mariners. Andy was also a very respected player on the Men's National Tournament Circuit and played in over 75 local, regional and National Tournaments. He accumulated 10 National MSBL Championship rings. Andy was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. He will be sorely missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc.
5555 Twin Knolls Road
Columbia, MD 21045
4109929090
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved