Harry Bassler

A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 94, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Rathell) Bassler, devoted father of David Bassler, Steven Bassler (Mindy), Stuart Bassler (Anne), and Michele Bassler. Loving grandfather of Erik Bassler (Katherine), Allison Berg (Rob), Alexa Bassler, and Katie Bassler, and great-grandfather of Rylee Berg, Peyton Berg, and Charlotte Bassler.
Born in his family home in Hamilton, Baltimore City on April 10, 1926, treasured son of Harry L. Bassler Sr. and Edith (nee Benhoff) Bassler.
He met his wife and best friend in the Baltimore Tower Club.
Mr. Bassler left Baltimore Polytechnic, his high school, early to support his family when his father was disabled by a stroke. He finished high school at night after entering the United States Postal Service, where he worked proudly for 40 years, as a letter carrier, assistant station manager, and rural letter carrier in Middle River.
He also worked a second job for many years to make ends meet, by driving a school bus after his shift at the Postal Service was completed.
After retirement from the US Postal Service, Mr. Bassler worked part-time in the armored services field for several years. As a life-long airplane enthusiast, he particularly enjoyed the many flights that he made in that position.
Mr. Bassler proudly served in the Naval Reserve in 1950-1951, based out of Locust Point, in Baltimore.
His children remember fondly Mr. Bassler's love and support, for instance getting up early on Sunday mornings to drive bundles of newspapers to help them complete their deliveries. Family and friends knew him as a kind, gentle man who loved meeting new and interesting people. One of his many cherished maxims was "It takes all kinds of people to make up this world."
He was inspired by the beauty of the outdoors, was a weather enthusiast, Maryland history aficionado and a sailboat buff. Mr. Bassler was a tinkerer and a "Mr. Fixit" and was fascinated with ham radio.
He grew up worshipping with his family at Bethesda Methodist Church and after marriage joined Reformation Lutheran Church, faithfully serving in various roles including the church council and building committee.
With loving memory, a future memorial service will be announced.
Donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in his honor. https://www.cbf.org/