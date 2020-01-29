|
|
On January 27, 2020, Harry Bernard Classon, Jr., retired Liberty Mutual Executive Sales Rep. and US Navy veteran, died at home of stomach cancer. He was preceded in death in 2013 by his loving wife of 61 years, Georgia Lee Classon (nee Powitz) and little infant son, Joseph in 1954.
He is survived by his children, Thomas Classon and wife Nancy, Deborah Shoul and husband Jerome, Robert Classon and wife Sharon, Robin Mascari and husband Joseph III, and Kathleen Wantz and husband Jeffrey, eleven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, a brother, Frank Classon and wife Clair of Orlando, Fla. and a sister, Mary Lou Spaulding of Milan, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Bernie's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at St. Margaret Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Margaret's Church for the Children Faith Formation- 141 Hickory Ave., Bel Air MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020