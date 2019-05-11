Resources More Obituaries for Harry Weiskittel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry C. Weiskittel III

Notice Condolences Flowers Harry C. Weiskittel III, founder of Marshy Point Nursery, was born in Baltimore, MD on January 13, 1942 and died May 5, 2019. His grandfather, Harry C. Weiskittel, emigrated from Germany in 1850 and founded the Harry C. Weiskittel Company, an iron foundry and stove manufacturer. His father, Harry C. Weiskittel, Jr., a graduate of Johns Hopkins University, ran the company until his untimely death in 1959. His mother, Anne Harris Weiskittel, was a graduate of both Peabody Institute and Johns Hopkins University.A 1960 graduate of Gilman School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Maryland, Mr. Weiskittel enlisted in the Army and served as a counterintelligence officer assigned to Berlin from 1966-1969. Upon his return, Mr. Weiskittel earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore in 1974.As a distraction from his law studies, Mr. Weiskittel began hybridizing plants on a ping pong table in his home. Before long, he established the wholesale nursery business on the family's historic hunting property in Middle River. As a member of the American Rhododendron Society, he became a popular speaker at local garden centers. His sense of humor always created laughter especially when he interjected slides of his lovable dogs. He was also recognized by the Royal Horticultural Society. His son, Austin Weiskittel, joined the business and served as Vice President of Marshy Point Nursery.Fostered by his mother's talent in both piano and voice, Mr. Weiskittel had a life-long appreciation of classical music and for many years was a subscriber to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.In 2006, Mr. Weiskittel retired to Naples, FL, where he lived until he returned to Maryland in 2017. In 1994, he married Carol (nee Christopher) Maus. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, his daughter Katharine M. Weiskittel (Timothy Hodge) and son Austin M. Weiskittel (Sarah), his grandchildren Miller and Lily Weiskittel and Elizabeth Hodge, all of Baltimore, and his sister Anne Weiskittel Rienhoff (Francis Rienhoff). In addition, he is survived by three stepchildren, Christopher Maus (Jane), Andrew Maus, and Shelley Maus Cooke (Vinyard) of Arlington, VA. His first marriage to Lynn (nee Miller) Jaeger ended in divorce.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Memory and Alzheimer's Treatment Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Please make checks payable to "Johns Hopkins University" and mail to "Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 914, Baltimore, MD 21205 or visit their website: https//secure.jhu.edu/form/psych (select Memory & Alzheimer's Treatment Center).





