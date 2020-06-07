On June 4, 2020, Harry Charles Coleman, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee Coleman, devoted father of Sharon K. Coleman Huber; dear brother of Catherine Mitchell, and the late Margaret Zulkowski, Richard Coleman, Leroy Coleman, and Jerome Coleman; loving grandfather of Matthew R. Huber, Julie A. Davis, Jacob L. Huber, and Rachel E. Huber; great grandfather of Nevaeh Gustaitis, and Annabel Stanley and blessed with many loving relatives and friends.
The Coleman family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.