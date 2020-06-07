Harry Coleman Jr.
On June 4, 2020, Harry Charles Coleman, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee Coleman, devoted father of Sharon K. Coleman Huber; dear brother of Catherine Mitchell, and the late Margaret Zulkowski, Richard Coleman, Leroy Coleman, and Jerome Coleman; loving grandfather of Matthew R. Huber, Julie A. Davis, Jacob L. Huber, and Rachel E. Huber; great grandfather of Nevaeh Gustaitis, and Annabel Stanley and blessed with many loving relatives and friends.

The Coleman family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
