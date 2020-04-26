|
|
On April 11, 2020 Harry Dietrich Stauffer, 82, of Stuart, FL passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a USAF veteran and graduate of Catonsville High School. Harry is survived by his wife, Darlene, 5 children, Gregory, Denise, Janice, Deborah and Janine, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence and sister Nancy.
A graveside service was held on April 24, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Violetville. In lieu of flowers please make donation in his memory to the at Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020