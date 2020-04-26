Home

Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
HARRY D. STAUFFER

HARRY D. STAUFFER Notice
On April 11, 2020 Harry Dietrich Stauffer, 82, of Stuart, FL passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a USAF veteran and graduate of Catonsville High School. Harry is survived by his wife, Darlene, 5 children, Gregory, Denise, Janice, Deborah and Janine, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence and sister Nancy.

A graveside service was held on April 24, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Violetville. In lieu of flowers please make donation in his memory to the at Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
