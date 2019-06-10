Home

Harry David Boyce Notice
Harry David Boyce sadly passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 88. He is the beloved husband of the late Mary Boyce; loving father of Susan Schoenfelder & her husband Mark, David M. Boyce & his wife Janet, & the late Daniel Boyce & his wife Paula; cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren; caring great grandfather of 5 great grandchildren. Harry is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Lansdowne, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Thursday, June 13 from 11 AM- 1 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. The family request's donations be made in Harry's name to Lansdowne United Methodist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 10 to June 11, 2019
