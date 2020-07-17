Harry David Smith, age 85, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 14, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Henry Lewis and Dorothy Mae (Wheelan) Smith and husband of 63 years to Rosemary Smith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. He has lived and worked in Harford County most of his life. Harry was a hardworking and loving grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his daughter, Lynda Mayfield and her husband, Michael; son, Michael Smith and his fiancée, Donna; two grandchildren, Kelsey Mayfield and her fiancé, Sean MaGuire and Nicholas Mayfield and girlfriend, Brittany Pizzano; sister, Patricia Stoterhoss; and two brothers, Richard and Donald Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Keyser.
A private burial will take place in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum.
Those who desire may make contributions to: Juvenile Diabetes-MD Chapter, 891 Elkridge Landing Road, Suite 150, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.