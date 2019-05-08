|
On May 5, 2019 Harry E. Karetas devoted husband of Sonya Karetas (nee Saluk); beloved father of Stephanie Cristoaica and her husband Gene; dear brother of George Karetas and his wife Patricia and Nicholas Karetas and his wife Alice; cherished grandfather of Alexa and Christopher Cristoaica.Visitation will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday May 10th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd, Reading PA 19611 on Tuesday May 14th at 9:00 am. Interment at Charles Evans Cemetery - 1119 Centre Avenue, Reading PA 19601
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019