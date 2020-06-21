Harry "Bryan" foster
On Sunday, June 14, 2020; Harry "Bryan" Foster, loving father of two sons, passed away at age 68. Bryan had a passion for Ford trucks and enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. Bryan was proceeded at death by his father, Harry Cavenaugh and mother, Terri Ann Foster. He is survived by his two sons, Brandon Cavenaugh and Ryan Foster, his daughter-in-law, Dawn Foster and grandson, Taylor Foster. A private cremation is being held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA of York County or Baltimore County.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
