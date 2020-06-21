October 5, 1944- June 19, 2020



Harry Fox, 75, of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday June 19, 2020. Harry is survived by his precious bride of 30 years, Mary Ellen Fox, children Marybeth and Allen Tracey, Karen and Chandler Ames, Susan and David Walsh, grandchildren, Rebecca and Eric Aumann, Sean Tracey and Jessica Baber, Julia Ames, Victoria Ames, Madeline Walsh, Elizabeth Walsh, and Emily Walsh. Harry is the brother of Dr. Maurice Fox (deceased) and Ellen Fox, Rena Silverberg and Maxel Silverberg, Alvin Fox and Lauren Fox, Rochelle L. Levin and Marshall Levin (deceased,) Howard Fox and Michelle Fox, numerous nieces and nephews, confidants, and friends.



Harry was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Isaac and Bertha on October 5, 1944. Harry graduated with a B.A. from the University of Maryland, where he then continued his education to receive his JD from the University of Maryland School of Law. He continued to practice law for 50 years.



Harry was a friend to all who knew him. Everywhere he went, there was always one person he would walk up to, shake their hand, and share a laugh. First and foremost, Harry was a dedicated husband to Mary Ellen. The two enjoyed frequenting their favorite travel destinations, music, and the theater. Harry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and telling stories of his childhood in Chattanooga. When the name Harry Fox is mentioned, countless memories flood the mind of those who loved him.



