Harry Gordon Porterfield, Jr. passed away peacefully in the evening of Friday, May 17, 2019 in the calm of his home, which was filled with love by his family and his three cats. Married to Anne Maroney (Div.) and Victoria Porterfield (Div.), he was a beloved father to Daniel R. Porterfield (Karen Herrling), Katherine Anne Porterfield (Joel Lovell) and Matthew Alan Porterfield, and a devoted grandfather to Elizabeth, Caroline and Sarah Porterfield and Adeline, Tess, and Julia Lovell. He taught over forty years in the Baltimore City Public Schools and after retirement instructed teachers in the MA program at the Johns Hopkins School of Education. Gordon was the author of hundreds of works of poetry and fiction, as well as numerous plays, many of which were performed in Baltimore at the Corner Theatre Experimental Theatre Company in the 1970's. We'll feel him with us when we think of the many beautiful moments we shared. We hold him in our memories and hearts. A memorial service will be held at Le Mondo, 406 N. Howard St., Baltimore, MD 21201 on Saturday, June 15 beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In honor of his love for the well being of animals, memorial donations are welcome to ASPCA or the Wildlife Conservation Society. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to June 12, 2019