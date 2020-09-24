Harry H. Lazarus, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Ronald E. (Linda) Lazarus, and Brian S. (Carin) Lazarus; and grandchildren, Ethan Blaker, and Rachel Davidoff. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Beverly Lazarus (nee Kuff); parents, Bessie and Julius Lazarus; and siblings, Louis and Albert Lazarus, Eva Gershman, Rose Wolf, Clara Duckett, and Selma Cassin.



Harry raised two sons in Baltimore and attended Oheb Shalom prior to retiring in Delray Beach, FL. He was a fixture in the clothing industry in Baltimore, becoming President of T.I. Swartz and later a senior executive with Jos. A. Bank and London Fog.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated Jewish Charities, 101 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201.



