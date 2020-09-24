1/1
Harry H. Lazarus
Harry H. Lazarus, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Ronald E. (Linda) Lazarus, and Brian S. (Carin) Lazarus; and grandchildren, Ethan Blaker, and Rachel Davidoff. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Beverly Lazarus (nee Kuff); parents, Bessie and Julius Lazarus; and siblings, Louis and Albert Lazarus, Eva Gershman, Rose Wolf, Clara Duckett, and Selma Cassin.

Harry raised two sons in Baltimore and attended Oheb Shalom prior to retiring in Delray Beach, FL. He was a fixture in the clothing industry in Baltimore, becoming President of T.I. Swartz and later a senior executive with Jos. A. Bank and London Fog.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated Jewish Charities, 101 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
