Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
6428 York Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Roebber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Harry Joseph Roebber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr Harry Joseph Roebber Notice
On July 23, 2019, Dr. H. Joseph Roebber, predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth Mills Roebber (nee Howland), loving father of Tamara R. Scheve of Baltimore MD; Lisa M. Steiner of Ellicott City, MD; Mark J. Roebber of Baltimore, MD; and Deirdre A. Grandinetti of Fairfax, VA; dear brother of John Roebber, adored grandfather of Matthew, Amanda, Lindsay, Alex, Jenna, Emily and Ben, and great-grandfather of Frank.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell- Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Friday, August 2 from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, at 10:00 AM, St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Dr Roebber's granddaughter Jenna, contributions may be made to the Rett Syndrome Trust, 67 Under Cliff Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611 or https://reverserett.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 28 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now