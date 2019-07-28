|
|
On July 23, 2019, Dr. H. Joseph Roebber, predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth Mills Roebber (nee Howland), loving father of Tamara R. Scheve of Baltimore MD; Lisa M. Steiner of Ellicott City, MD; Mark J. Roebber of Baltimore, MD; and Deirdre A. Grandinetti of Fairfax, VA; dear brother of John Roebber, adored grandfather of Matthew, Amanda, Lindsay, Alex, Jenna, Emily and Ben, and great-grandfather of Frank.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell- Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Friday, August 2 from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, at 10:00 AM, St. Pius X Church, 6428 York Rd. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Dr Roebber's granddaughter Jenna, contributions may be made to the Rett Syndrome Trust, 67 Under Cliff Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611 or https://reverserett.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 28 to July 31, 2019