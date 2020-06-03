Harry Knapp
Harry Eugene Knapp 'Buck" 83, son of Harry and Betty Knapp, passed away last Wednesday, May 27, to Covid-19 complications. He lived in Lutherville-Timonium, and spent most of his career with Higher Education for the State of Maryland landing the role as Assistant Director

As an avid golfer, and once President of the Baltimore Golf Association, he frequented Hunt Valley, Pine Ridge, and Mount Pleasant golf courses. Born in Baltimore Buck graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School and attended Baltimore Colt games, as a season ticket holder. A diversified and driven man, he schemed up home projects and always stated: "If you're going to do something-do it right".

He was the ultimate family man as shown through 64 years of care and devotion to the love of his life, Elaine! Buck was also a mentor to his grandchildren giving them support, love and guidance whenever possible! His grandson states, "The most important lesson my grandfather taught me is that the best things in life are free." Buck derived his happiness from the family he helped create and was an ever-present figure.

Mr. Knapp is survived by his wife, Elaine, a son, Brian, a daughter, Brenda Smith, a brother, Richard, three grandchildren, Justin, Graham, and Brooke, and a great-grandson, Reign. Predeceased by a sister, Jeannette Schulze. Also survived by a dear friend and brother in law Bob Schulze.

A private cremation service was held for the family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
