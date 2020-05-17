Harry L. DILL
On May 11, 2020, Harry Lee Dill, devoted father of Keith L. Dill (Susan A.), Mark C. Dill (Susan M.), and the late Lois Anne Dill. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy I. (Quaty) Dill. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his twin brother LeRoy W. Dill, sister Ruth Turner, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Augsburg Lutheran Home, 6811 Campfield Rd., Baltimore, MD 21207 or the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
