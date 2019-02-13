Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry DeBaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Lee DeBaugh

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harry Lee DeBaugh Notice
Harry Lee DeBaugh passed away on February 11, 2019, loving husband of the late Mary Jane DeBaugh; devoted father of Janet DeBaugh, Carol Price and her husband Lonnie and Sandra Hudak and her husband Christopher; cherished grandfather of Lonnie and his wife Stephanie, Nicole, Brianna, Amanda and Morgan; beloved great grandfather of Parker. Also Survived by many other loving relatives and friends.Family and friends will honor Harry's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Parkville, 8800 Harford Road, with a Receiving of Friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 3-5, 7-9 P.M. A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11AM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Harry's name may be made to the Fallston Animal Rescue Movement.Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.