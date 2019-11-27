|
On November 21, 2019, Harry Oliver "Jack" Schwartz, III, beloved husband of Mary Catherine Schwartz (nee Bauermann); devoted father of Stephen A. Schwartz and Megan E. Oliver; dear brother of Kathie Duck (Chris) and Daniel Schwartz (Diane); loving son-in-law of Charles L. Bauermann, dear nephew of Sr. Mary Ellen Schwartz D.C.; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Friday, Nov. 29th from 4 to 7 PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier, Hunt Valley on Saturday, Nov. 30th at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center; 750 E. Pratt St. Suite 1700; Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019