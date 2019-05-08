Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Pundt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Pundt Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harry Pundt Jr. Notice
On May 3rd, 2019, Harry Charles Pundt, Jr. passed away at age 72. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo (Nee Blucher); his 2 beloved daughters, Kimberly Rickmers (Dan) and Melissa Morris (Chuck); 4 dear grandchildren, Marilyn and Keith Retzler and Joseph and Steven Morris. He is also survived by his beloved brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday & Friday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A funeral service will be held on Saturday 10am at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment to follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now