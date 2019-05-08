|
|
On May 3rd, 2019, Harry Charles Pundt, Jr. passed away at age 72. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo (Nee Blucher); his 2 beloved daughters, Kimberly Rickmers (Dan) and Melissa Morris (Chuck); 4 dear grandchildren, Marilyn and Keith Retzler and Joseph and Steven Morris. He is also survived by his beloved brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends on Thursday & Friday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A funeral service will be held on Saturday 10am at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment to follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019