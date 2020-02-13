|
Harry Richard Hawkins, age 71 of Marriottsville, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia. Born June 25, 1948 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Harry Reickard Hawkins and the late Evelyn Parrish Hawkins. He was the husband of Sandra Lee Hawkins of Marriottsville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He touched many lives through his teaching and football coaching at Wilde Lake High School. He was an avid football fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Lori Lynn Colson and her husband Dale of Sykesville, son Brian Todd Walker and his wife Kathleen of Woodbine, brother Stephen Mark Hawkins and his wife Donna of Mt. Airy, grandchildren Seth Colson, Stefanie Walker, Shelby Colson, Bennett Walker, and Cody Walker, nephews Stephen M. Hawkins, Jr. and Christopher B. Hawkins and his wife Jaclynn M. Hawkins, great niece Madison Lee Hawkins, and great nephew Stephen M. Hawkins III.
He was predeceased by his brothers William Daniel Hawkins, and Leland Brian Hawkins and nephew Jeff Reilly.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Inurnment was in Mt. View Cemetery, Marriottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020