Capt. Harry Robert Jobes, Sr., of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was 82. Mr. Jobes was born in Wilmington, Delaware, to Donald Keith Jobes and Lorelle Evangeline Beauchamp Jobes. He was the loving husband of Ruth Virginia Ward Jobes for 16 years, father of Harry Robert Jobes, Jr., and his wife Debbie, of Havre de Grace, MD, Charles Keith Jobes and his wife Patty, of Havre de Grace, MD, and Joseph Allen Jobes and his companion Lori, Jeff Williams and Barbara England, grandfather of Donald Gividen and his wife Kim, Keith Jobes and his wife Cory, Andrew Jobes and his wife Krystie, Shelly Jobes, Casey Jobes and his fiancé Kaitland, Alicen Jobes, Monica Garrett and her husband Andy, and Shannon England and his wife Meredith. Mr. Jobes was the great-grandfather of Rowan Jobes, Jaxon Miller, Kaylie Jobes, Drake Gividen, Grant Gividen, and Maddie Garrett. He was predeceased by his first wife Alice Helen Jobes, second wife Helen Margaret Williams Jobes, and his siblings. Along with being a World-Renowned Decoy Carver, Mr. Jobes worked on Aberdeen Proving Ground for 28 years as a Patrol Boat Captain and he also ran a Charter Boat for 30 years. Mr. Jobes was a member of the Havre de Grace Elks Lodge, Duck's Unlimited and the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and crabbing. At the request of Mr. Jobes there will be no services.Contributions may be made in his memory to The Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, 215 Giles Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 15, 2019