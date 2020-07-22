Harry Robinson

On July 12 th Harry L Robinson beloved husband to the late Bernice Robinson (nee Jeffery); devoted father to Carole Robinson, Gail Robinson Goss and father-in-law to Larry Goss; cherished grandfather to Brandon Lawrence Goss and Jeffery Harrison Goss and loving brother to Donald Robinson and Albert "Richard" Robinson passed away at his home in Towson. He was 91.



Born at Johns Hopkins Hospital and raised in Waverly, Harry was a graduate of City College (where he played baseball). He earned his Bachelors degree from the University of Baltimore and a Masters degree from Loyola University. He became a CPA in 1957. In 1948 he was hired as a teller at the Savings Bank of Baltimore. He spent his career working his way through the ranks. Forty-three years later in 1991, he retired from the Bank of Baltimore as President/CEO. He married Bernice Jeffery in 1955 and they remained happily married until her passing in 2011.



Harry was on the Board of Directors of Loyola University, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore Opera and the Center Club. He was also a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee.



He was a member of the Baltimore Country Club and Hillendale Country Club where he was an avid golfer. He was also an avid runner.



Harry was an ardent Baltimore Colts/Ravens and Orioles fan. He and his wife Bernice also enjoyed traveling globally and taking golf vacations with friends.



He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherish time spent with his family.



A private graveside service was held.



