On March 5, 2019, Harry S. Schwartz, born on May 4, 1923, beloved husband of the late Frances Schwartz (nee Frieds); devoted father of Larry (Ellen) Schwartz and Linda (Maurice) Offit; loving brother of Lois (Late Dr. Richard) Hollander; beloved son of the late Belle and I.E. (Loki) Schwartz; loving grandfather of Ryan (Jaime) Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Nicole (Justin) Kirk, Michelle (Noah) Sclawy and Benjamin (Amanda) Offit; adored great grandfather of Maya, Eden, Finley, Sadie and Leah.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 10, at 2 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the . Check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019