On April 29, 2020, Harry S. Tabb, of Baltimore, MD, passed away at the age of 90. He is survived by his children, Leslie (Barry) Udoff, Mark Tabb (Jennifer Slessinger), and Randy (Deborah) Tabb, his grandchildren, Melissa (Keller) Crowley, Casey Udoff, Stephanie Tabb, Michael Tabb, Rebecca (Ted) Henson, Brooke Slessinger, and David Slessinger, and great-grandchildren, Carlin Tate Crowley and Camden Ray Crowley. He is predeceased by his wife, Joyce Sylvia Tabb (nee Miller).

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
