Harry Scopinich, 95, of Millsboro, DE, formerly of Hamilton area of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long and exceptional life. He was a member of the "World's Greatest Generation". He was an anti-aircraft tank gunner in the 743rd tank battalion and served under British General Field Marshal Montgomery (Monty) in the Armored Division as they travelled through France, Belgium, and Germany. A survivor of the Battle of the Bulge, he received various ribbons including one for serving during the German Occupation. Once he returned home, he ran the family owned Scopinich Jewelry Store in Waverly. He married Antoinette M. in 1958. In the ensuing years he started Scopinich Gun Shop in the same Waverly location. He received a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1957. In the late 1960's he sold the Gun shop and started Scopinich Gunsmith, he was a self-taught master Gunsmith and Clock smith. He repaired guns for up to 30 gun stores in the Baltimore area. He retired at the age of 80 to Millsboro, DE. Harry was able to live a life where he could do what he wanted – and he did just that. Being self-employed his whole life, he could pursue various interests that most would say contributed to a special life. He was an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and crabbing on the Maryland/ Delaware Eastern Shore. He created motorized goose decoys and automated goose and duck calls that he would sell at sport shops. Harry appeared on a few Bill Burton Television shows displaying his decoys. He was also a subject of various newspaper articles about hunting. He enjoyed Ballroom dancing his entire life and even won a dance trophy in 2013 at the age of 90. He invented gun parts and mechanisms and built Gatling Guns from scratch. Harry and his family spent every summer at Leisure Point, DE. Harry was preceded by his parents and his sisters. He is survived by his wife Antoinette Scopinich, children, Lucetta Rupkey (Dave Rupkey), Harry Scopinich, Linda Scopinich, Antoinette, Casale (Andrew Casale) and Grandchildren, Nicholas Rupkey, Jessica Rupkey, Melinee Casale, Andrew Casale and Samantha Casale. For viewing and service information please contact the family. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019