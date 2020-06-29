Harry Seidman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Seidman, of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Mary Seidman (nee Jerosimich); his children Janet Seidman (Marc Sokol), Lisa Seidman, Vanessa Seidman (Bruce Markowitz), Stephenie (Michael) Malone; his brother Morris Seidman; grandchildren Elana Sokol and Nina Sokol, Brandon Markowitz and Alec Markowitz: uncle of Kurt (Kathy) Seidman, David (Laurie) Seidman, and there children. Harry is predeceased by his parents Kalma and Mala Seidman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved