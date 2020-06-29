Harry Seidman, of Pasadena, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife Mary Seidman (nee Jerosimich); his children Janet Seidman (Marc Sokol), Lisa Seidman, Vanessa Seidman (Bruce Markowitz), Stephenie (Michael) Malone; his brother Morris Seidman; grandchildren Elana Sokol and Nina Sokol, Brandon Markowitz and Alec Markowitz: uncle of Kurt (Kathy) Seidman, David (Laurie) Seidman, and there children. Harry is predeceased by his parents Kalma and Mala Seidman.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store