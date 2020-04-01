|
Harry "Bill" Simmons, age 81, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on March 27, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Shawsville, Maryland, he was the son of Harry and Dorothy (Grafton) Simmons and husband of Rosa Lee Simmons. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a driver for Corbin Fuel Company. Bill was a member of North Harford Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, woodworking and watching the grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughters, Kelly R. Day (Kevin) and Leslie D. Dean (Kenny); son, William "Billy" Simmons (Tracy); grandchildren, Morgan Day, Mitchel Millan, Maddie Day, B.J. Simmons and Peyton Dean,; sisters, Helen Cornett, Velma Noonkester and Jean Whitshell; brother, Larry Simmons; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, David Simmons and Joann Sheffler.
Services will be private.
Those who desire may make a contribution to North Harford Baptist Church, 4008 Old Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020