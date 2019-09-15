|
On May 8, 2019 Harry T. Connolly passed away surrounded by family. He was the beloved son of the late Patrick J. Connolly and Catherine T. Connolly; loving brother of Mary Pat Smith (Phil), Edward Connolly (Deb), Patrick J. Connolly, Jr. (Janet), Steve Connolly (Marti), Brian Connolly (Roxanne) and Terri Rackliff (Jeff). He was the very proud uncle of 13 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. located at 1050 York Road, Towson, MD, 21204 (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, September 19 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online using www.cancer.org/involved/donate. The family also suggests that memorial contributions be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care to 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or make an online donation at www.gilchristcares.org/donation.
