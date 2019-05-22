Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Harry Edel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Edel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry T. "Hank" Edel IV

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harry T. "Hank" Edel IV Notice
Unexpectedly, on May 17, 2019, Harry T. "Hank" Edel, IV, passed away. Dedicated employee of Green Bay Packaging Inc. for 29 years, avid fisherman and loving family man. Beloved husband of Kelly M. Edel (nee Lam); devoted father of Tyler H. Edel and his fiancé Kirstin Berger; loving son of Harry T. Edel, III and Diana Woltereck and her husband Jim Ralls; cherished brother of Gregory M. Edel; dear son-in-law of June Levin. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11 am. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Hanks name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403, or www.cbf.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now