Unexpectedly, on May 17, 2019, Harry T. "Hank" Edel, IV, passed away. Dedicated employee of Green Bay Packaging Inc. for 29 years, avid fisherman and loving family man. Beloved husband of Kelly M. Edel (nee Lam); devoted father of Tyler H. Edel and his fiancé Kirstin Berger; loving son of Harry T. Edel, III and Diana Woltereck and her husband Jim Ralls; cherished brother of Gregory M. Edel; dear son-in-law of June Levin. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Road on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11 am. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Hanks name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403, or www.cbf.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2019