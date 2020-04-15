|
Harry T. Kellman, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on April 13, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara D. Kellman (nee Rudo); children, Michele (Scott) Wendell, Wendi Kellman and Ross (Maya) Kellman; brother, Steve (Joyce) Kellman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stanley and Judy Rudo; sister-in-law, Iris Kellman; and grandchildren, Aaron and Remy Wendell, Zachary and Dylan Kellman, Jacob Kollegian and Tyden Janow; nieces and nephews, Mitchell (Susan) and Scott Kellman, Jamie Kleeman (Kevin Cummings), Kim (Larry) Zuckerman; great nieces and nephews Ashley, Taylor and Brett Kleeman , Brooke and Chase Popel, Mollye and Jenna Kellman, and Drew (Sammie) and Halle Kellman. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Morton Kellman and his brother, Marvin Kellman.
Harry was born and raised in Baltimore where he graduated City College High School before attending The University of Baltimore. His charitable and civic interest began while in his twenties when he and six friends started Seven, Ltd, hosting dances that would raise money for local causes and charities. He later served as the President of the American Heart Association's Anne Arundel County Chapter and served as President of the Pikeville Rotary Club, where he was an active member for many years.
Harry's professional career began in the music business as a record salesman for RCA before he eventually found his entrepreneurial passion and co-founded and opened the first of five Bernie and Harry's Appliance Centers. After he sold the Appliance stores, he founded Harry T. Kellman and Associates, an advertising specialty and premium business, where he was able to blend his business acumen with his creative talents to help other business owners market their firms.
When not working, Harry enjoyed working in his garden, or being around the water- where he was an avid boater. He served as Commodore at Podickory Point Yacht Club and was happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends on his boat which was appropriately named "Mellowed Out".
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Maryland Chapter, 891 Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, MD 21090.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020