Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hiss United Methodist Church
Parkville, MD
Harry Twardy Notice
On June 28, 2019, Harry Twardy, age 100, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Elma Twardy; devoted father of Suzian L. Taylor and her husband Edward, Brian L. Twardy, and Jeffrey L. Ponder-Twardy and his wife April; loving grandfather of Larry, Mark, and Stephen Taylor, and Eli and Anna Ponder-Twardy; cherished great-grandfather of Jayda and Austin Taylor.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 11am, at Hiss United Methodist Church. Interment services will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial donations in Harry's name to Hiss United Methodist Church, 8700 Harford Rd., Parkville, MD 21234. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
